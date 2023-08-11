Ecstatic Klopp gets his man as Liverpool agree British-record transfer fee for Moises Caicedo; medical details revealed

Liverpool and Chelsea have both been linked with Moises Caicedo

Liverpool have reportedly agreed a British-record transfer fee with Premier League rivals Brighton to sign midfielder Moises Caicedo.

The fee is understood to be worth £110million, with Caicedo set to travel to Merseyside on Friday for a medical ahead of completing the big-money switch.

Brighton set a deadline for midnight on Thursday for bids to come in – and provided their valuation was met, they would go with the highest bidder.

And Sky Sports claims that Liverpool’s £110m was not matched, with nearest rivals Chelsea only prepared to pay £100m.

German giants Bayern Munich also indicated they would pay £90m, although their man focus is getting a deal done for Tottenham striker Harry Kane.

Brighton signed Caicedo for £4.5m from Independiente del Valle in 2021 so will make an incredible profit in the space of just two years.

The 21-year-old Ecuador international will join a midfield that has lost the likes of Jordan Henderson and Fabinho in recent weeks, while Jurgen Klopp also allowed James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain to walk away on free transfers.

Caicedo to form new-look Liverpool midfield

Caicedo will become Liverpool’s new defensive midfielder, with former Seagulls teammate Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai allowed to play further forward in a completely revamped Reds engine room.

The final fee will surpass the previous British record of £105m, which Arsenal paid West Ham for Declan Rice earlier this summer.

It will also smash Liverpool’s record transfer when they signed Virgil van Dijk’s from Southampton for £75m in January 2018, although their purchase of Darwin Nunez could eventually rise to £85m.

The Reds open their Premier League campaign with a tough trip to Chelsea on Sunday.

