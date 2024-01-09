Kylian Mbappe is described as a very serious transfer option for Liverpool

Liverpool are going all out for Kylian Mbappe and believe they have the financial plan to pull off the biggest signing of the year, a Manchester United attacker will hold talks this week over a €15m move away, while Chelsea have the green light to sign an Inter Milan star for €80m.

FSG HAVE LIVERPOOL MASTERPLAN TO SEAL KYLIAN MBAPPE TRANSFER

Liverpool remain not just fully focused on signing Kylian Mbappe but are ready to go all out to make the transfer happen and believe they have a genuine chance of sealing the biggest transfer of 2024, according to reports in Spain.

The future of Mbappe, the biggest name in the world game right now, is once again attracting serious interest as he enters the final six months of his deal in Paris. And while the 25-year-old insists he has not yet decided upon his future and could yet extend his deal at PSG, reports around Europe are convinced he will move this summer.

However, claims that a blockbuster summer move to Real Madrid is in the works have quickly been shut down by Mbappe’s entourage, and the growing feeling in Spain is that Los Blancos know the move for the World Cup winner is now destined to fail.

Taking up the story, Mundo Deportivo now claim that the snub for Real means an incredible move to Liverpool in 2024 is starting to get serious for Mbappe.

Per their report, they claim Liverpool owners FSG believe they can finance the move for the player, who currently earns in excess of £700,000 per week and would also command an extremely sizeable signing on fee.

However, the Reds believe that, with a number of commercial deals and endorsements, they can find a way to present to Mbappe the sort of salary he would crave.

With Jurgen Klopp also reportedly behind the plans – despite some strong denials – MD claims the Reds are ready to give Mbappe the ‘king’s throne’ at Anfield and their most-marketable global star. By contrast, it’s suggested that a move to the Bernabeu would see having to compete with the likes of Jude Bellingham and Vini Junior for such status at Real.

Mbappe to replace Mo Salah at Liverpool?

The article does claim, however, that Liverpool can only finance a move for Mbappe if they cash in on Mo Salah, and that there is little chance of seeing the two superstars in the same side.

Salah has just 18 months left on his Liverpool deal and it’s claimed that, at the age of 31, FSG wonder just how many years left he has at the top. While Salah clearly looks after himself and could well play on until his mid-30s and beyond, FSG know they are at a crossroads over his future.

As a result, it’s believed they may be loathe to hand him another hefty contract extension and feel the chance to move him on – especially given the mention of £150m plus in transfer fees, together with the removal of his £350,000 a week deal – can also help make the Mbappe signing a reality.

Salah’s importance to Liverpool, together with his outstanding goals record, rightly earns him a place in Anfield folklore.

But given any new deal would likely take him to around 34 years of age, and with Mbappe currently nine years younger, it’s felt the most brutal of transfer decisions might be now be in Liverpool’s long-term best interests.

Salah’s agent, for his part, has been quick to jump on media speculation that Salah is open to quitting Anfield with a teasing response.

Salah has scored 204 goals in 332 games for Liverpool – a strike every 1.6 games.

Mbappe, by contrast, has 237 goals in 284 appearances for PSG – a notch every 1.19 games.

ANTHONY MARTIAL SET FOR TRANSFER TALKS OVER MAN UTD EXIT

Fenebabce are getting serious in their quest to sign Anthony Martial and will hold a transfer meeting with his people this week with his days at Manchester United described as ‘numbered’. A fee of just €10m – €15m (£8.6m – £12.9m) could seal the deal. (various)

Chelsea have seen plans to sign Antonio Silva firmly shut down by Benfica with their €100m (£86.7m) valuation scaring them off and amid claims Manchester United are also tracking the defender. (A Bola)

West Ham are planning a move to sign Montpellier’s Nigeria striker Akor Adams, as an immediate replacement for Danny Ings, who looks set to leave. (various)

Brentford are planning an ambitious €30m move to sign Real Betis winger Assane Diao, with the 18-year-old also on Liverpool and Chelsea’s radar. (Estadio Deportivo)

Manchester City offered Athletico Paranaense a far-bigger package for striker Vitor Roque than the €61m fee Barcelona agreed. However, the Brazil striker, 18, only had eyes on a move to the Nou Camp. (Mundo Deportivo)

Chelsea are not planning an approach to sign Girona’s Ukraine striker Artem Dovbyk, despite €30m links in the Spanish media. (Fabrizio Romano)

Tottenham are on the verge of sealing the signing of Radu Dragusin from Genoa and will sweeten the €25m deal by offering the Serie A side Djed Spence on loan in return. (Fabrizio Romano)

TOTTENHAM MISS OUT ON AJAX MIDFIELD SIGNING

Tottenham have missed out on the signing of Ajax midfielder Stanis Idumbo Muzambo, with the 18-year-old agreeing a €300,000 move to Sevilla instead. (De Telegraaf)

Napoli are set to step up their interest in signing Aston Villa loanee Clement Lenglet after missing out to Tottenham in the race to sign Genoa defender Radu Dragusin. (Corriere dello Sport)

Real Sociedad are chasing Wolves’ Pablo Sarabia, West Ham’s Pablo Fornals and Club Brugge forward Andreas Skov Olsen as possible replacements for Mohamed-Ali Cho, who has joined Nice after a difficult 18-month spell. (AS)

Wolves are ready to make their move for PSG striker Hugo Ekitike, with the French striker also on West Ham’s radar. (L’Equipe)

Juventus have agreed a deal with Lille to sign Portugal right-back Tiago Djalo and are now drawing up the final details over the move with the player’s entourage. (Calciomercato)

Fiorentina are chasing a move to sign Tottenham winger Bryan Gil on an initial loan deal with an option to buy. (Sky Italia)

Real Madrid are ready to turn their focus towards Erling Haaland and are boosted by claims they could seal the signing of the Manchester City sensation for a mere €100m (£86.7m). (AS)

CHELSEA TOLD €80M LAUTARO MARTINEZ SIGNING CAN BE DONE

Chelsea have been told an offer of €80m (£68.6m) will be accepted by Inter Milan this month for Argentina striker Lautaro Martinez, with Mauricio Pochettino ready to make a move for his countryman. (Sports Lens)

Barcelona are ready to offer Raphinha plus cash in a swap deal with Newcastle for Brazilian midfielder Bruno Guimaraes, who is rated in the €100m (£86.7m) bracket. (TNT Sport Brasil)

AC Milan are emerging as surprise contenders to rival Aston Villa for the signing of Hellas Verona’s 23-year-old winger Cyril Ngonge. (Tuttomercato)

Milan are also pushing to sign Fulham defender Tosin Adarabioyo for the summer, while Luka Romero and Davide Bartesaghi can leave on loan in January. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Chelsea full-back Ian Maatsen is to sign for Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday subject to a medical after they agreed a loan deal for the Netherlands Under-21 international. (BILD)

Brighton are ready to trigger the €10m (£8.6m) release clause to sign 19-year-old Argentine left-back Valentin Barco from Boca Juniors. (Fabrizio Romano)

Liverpool are ready to make a move for €30m (£25m) rated Wolfsburg defender Maxence Lacroix on the back of Jorg Schmadtke’s recommendation. (various)