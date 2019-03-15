Klopp gives definitive Oxlade-Chamberlain news; Henderson update

Jurgen Klopp has ruled Jordan Henderson out of Sunday’s game at Fulham, but says Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain will be back this month.

Liverpool face Fulham at Craven Cottage on Sunday and Henderson, who limped off after 15 minutes against Bayern Munich on Wednesday, has an ankle problem will sit out the trip.

“With Hendo we don’t know – it’s serious enough to rule him out for the weekend,” said Klopp.

“The international break will hopefully be long enough to bring him back.

“It is to do with his ankle. It’s the best it can be but still not good enough, it’s okay though.”

Naby Keita missed the trip to Germany with a minor problem and Klopp is hopeful he will be back in the squad this weekend.

“We have to see if Naby can train today, he’ll come in later for checks and it was positive so hopefully it stays positive when he goes outside,” said Klopp, who also confirmed the Spurs game at the end of the month could see Chamberlain return.

“Ox will be 100% fit after the international break,” added the German boss.