Klopp gives instruction to Liverpool board over major £70m target

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has told the club’s board to give up on trying to sign a major goalkeeping target, a report claims.

Roma star Alisson has been repeatedly linked with a switch to Anfield this summer, though reports have suggested that the Serie A giants are playing hard ball over the deal.

According to Brazilian outlet UOL, the Reds met with Alisson’s representatives prior to Brazil’s recent 2-0 friendly win over Croatia at Anfield.

A £70million price tag has apparently been slapped on Alisson by Roma, in large part down to the fact they regret selling Mo Salah last summer for less than £40m.

According to the Daily Mirror, Klopp has no interest in paying the ransom demanded and has told the Liverpool board to abandon their pursuit.

Now, the German will turn his attention to other goalkeeping targets in order to strengthen, with recent speculation suggesting Atletico Madrid’s Jan Oblak could be a €100m target.

Alisson though remains open to move away from the Italian capital and has confirmed their are offers for him.

“I believe and I hope that everything will be resolved before the start of the World Cup,” Alisson said after Brazil’s 3-0 friendly win over Austria.

“To be honest, I left everything in the hands of my agents.

“If it’s not resolved before the World Cup, then it will be discussed after it because my head will be focused only on Brazil [during the tournament].

“There are possibilities on which we are working, but always together with Roma and with respect to my club,” he said.

“We will see what will happen this week.”

