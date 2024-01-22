Leeds United are reportedly preparing a surprise late January window move to sign Liverpool forward Mateusz Musialowski – and Jurgen Klopp appears ready to let the player move on with the Reds boss unlikely to stand in the player’s way.

The Whites claimed a crucial 2-1 win over Preston on Sunday to close the gap on the automatic promotion places to four point – and all eyes will turn to the King Power on Monday evening as leaders Leicester host third-placed Ipswich. A point for the Tractor Boys will see them reclaim second place off Southampton – and move them five clear of Leeds – in the race for automatic promotion.

With the battle for promotion heating up, Whites boss Daniel Farke knows his side can ill-afford too many mistakes in the final months and weeks of the season, with the next 10 days representing their last chance to bolster their squad ahead of the run-in.

So far, Leeds have only seen squad numbers reduced with Luke Ayling granted an emotional farewell, joining Middlesbrough on loan, and Darko Gyabi also departing Elland Road, joining Championship rivals Plymouth on a temporary arrangement.

In terms of players coming in, Farke has always been clear in his message that he won’t just sign players for the sake of it and anyone coming in will need to be an improvement of, or complement, what he already has in his ranks.

“As you know I’m a big fan of being open and honest and what we need to do – I was the same way in the summer,” Farke said earlier this month. “I have to say I’m a bit more careful in January because this market is difficult.”

Leeds chase deal for Liverpool forward Musialowski

Farke continued: “We have a few areas where we are a bit too little in number but I also know the January market is difficult.

“The players on the market at the moment are those coming from injury or are not playing. No one is tempted to give players away who are playing regularly.

“In the summer you have pre-season, friendlies, you don’t have this in January – or you have to spend crazy money and this is what we can’t do. For that, I’m always a bit careful to speak publicly about what we do in January.”

To that end, Farke has also made clear his wish to strengthen in defence with new full-backs – if deals can be done – in his sights.

However, there is also a school of thought that claims Farke wants to bolster his attacking options too, especially in light of claims that Willy Gnonto could depart and given the Whites sometimes struggle to break the more defensive-minded teams down.

As a result, Football Insider now reports Leeds are on the trail of 20-year-old Liverpool forward Musialowski.

The Pole has been on the Reds’ books since an August 2020 move to Merseyside where he arrived as an academy signing from SMS Lodz in his homeland.

He later signed his first professional deal with Liverpool the following year, signing a three-year contract at Anfield.

However, despite an impressive run of form with the club’s Under-23s this season, where he has scored six goals and provided two assists from 11 games this season, Musialowski is yet to make his senior debut for the Reds.

Leeds to take a chance and sign Liverpool youngster?

There are mitigating circumstances to that given Liverpool’s vast array of attacking options. This season, for example, Musialowski, who can operate across the forward line or as an attacking midfielder, has Mo Salah, Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez, Cody Gakpo, Diogo Jota and Dominik Szoboszlai blocking his route into the side.

As a result, Liverpool look unlikely to extend his deal and now the player is in talks with his agent about fixing him up with a new club.

Rather than wait until the summer, it’s reported Klopp has given Musialowski permission to leave now with the player’s agent seemingly in talks with a number of potential options.

With Leeds reportedly seriously considering a move for the player, he could be seen as a low-risk option to come in over the remainder of the season and if a deal can be agreed with both the player and Liverpool.

Musialowski knows he needs to find a club whereby he will be afforded first-team opprtunities.

After failing to break through at Anfield, he will hope a possible move to Leeds would allow him that opportunity.

