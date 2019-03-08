Klopp gives positive injury updates; Brewster return in sight

Jurgen Klopp says Rhian Brewster could be ready for some Liverpool match action by the end of the month.

The 18-year-old forward, who signed a long-term contract at Anfield last summer, has missed the entire season to date and has been sidelined since January 2018 with an ankle problem.

The England youth international was injured in under-23 game in early 2018, but his ankle problem then turned out to be connected to a more serious knee issue.

Asked about the club’s injury problems, Klopp said: “Rhian is in a really good way and a place where Ox (Oxlade-Chamberlain) was three weeks ago probably.”

The England man has been sidelined by a serious knee injury since last April but will step up his comeback with a likely 45 minutes.

“Ox is a very smart boy and it is clear that he needs some sessions to prepare himself for a game and he wanted these games as well,” said Klopp.

“These games we will see for sure. It looks very positive but it was a long time he was out so we need to be sensible but we think the right time is now.

“Derby is a tough opponent. The previous game against Everton he could have played but I wasn’t sure about the intensity but now he is ready and we’ll let him start.

“We are excited of course.”

Klopp also hinted that Dejan Lovren could be included in the matchday squad to play Burnley on Sunday an Anfield.

The centre-back took part in ful training yesterday and depending how he does today will determined whether the Croatian will be included against the Clarets.