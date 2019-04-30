Klopp gives update on Firmino fitness ahead of Barcelona battle

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp provided an update on Roberto Firmino’s fitness ahead of Wednesday night’s clash with Barcelona.

The Reds take on the Catalan giants at the Nou Camp in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final with doubts surrounding Firmino’s fitness.

The forward missed Friday night’s thumping of Huddersfield but Klopp was keeping his cards close to his chest on the player’s availability ahead of the titanic tussle.

Speaking at his press conference ahead of the game he said: “Bobby is here, he trained today and then tomorrow I will make a decision.”

As for how his side will cope playing at one of the world’s most iconic stadiums, the Reds boss added: “The better we are, the more emotional the atmosphere will be. We will see who is able to use the home advantage more.”

When asked what would be a good result for his side – given that he has never won a game in Spain as a manager – Klopp commented: “A draw would not be the worst result in the world tomorrow.

“So many people came to play Barcelona and had a plan and then they got a proper knock. We saw the game against Real Sociedad, they did well, Levante did well, but Barcelona won.”

Klopp, however, insists that his side will be fully focused on their Champions League mission and will not be thinking about the weekend, when they face Newcastle in another huge game.

“It would be a massive mistake if you play Barcelona with 15% of your mind on Newcastle. A result here gives us a good chance of doing the job at home”, he added.