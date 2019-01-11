Klopp gives update on Liverpool injury woes; may have to improvise

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp faces having to come up with another fix in central defence for the trip to Brighton.

Virgil Van Dijk is the only fit centre-back with Dejan Lovren (hamstring) and Joe Gomez (foot) unavailable and Joel Matip only returning to training on Thursday from a broken collarbone.

Midfielder Fabinho played in that position in Monday’s FA Cup and if Matip is not ready may be asked to do it again.

“Joel trained yesterday first time with the team, which is already really good but we have to see,” said Klopp.

“We have to decide day-by-day how he is doing. He feels good, that’s good for us.

“Hendo (Jordan Henderson) will train today, first time, and we will see what that means exactly. Adam (Lallana) out. Dejan out. Joe of course out.

“All are improving, obviously, that is clear. I know they are not available.”