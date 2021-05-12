Klopp gives verdict on Henderson, Van Dijk injury timelines

Jurgen Klopp says Jordan Henderson has a chance of being fit for England’s Euro 2020 campaign this summer – even if he has no chance of playing for Liverpool again this season.

The Reds captain has been out since groin surgery in February and while his timescale of recovery will come too late to help the push for a top-four place Klopp expects the midfielder to be ready for international duty if selected by Gareth Southgate.

“Hendo doesn’t play and doesn’t train normally with us so that is a decision between Gareth and Hendo but I think there is a chance for sure,” said the Liverpool manager.

“Unfortunately not for us but for England. Hendo’s not out (of Euro 2020) yet.

“It will probably be around the last week when he will have the chance to train with us but he will have been out too long to play for us.

“He would be completely fit and what makes it really different to all other English players probably, maybe Declan Rice as well, is that he would be properly rested.

“Because the problem all the managers have at the moment is any injury you get now is probably a season-ending one, even when it is not a serious injury.

“But with the tournament coming not too far after it it could threaten the tournament or a potential (European) final coming up.

“That means Hendo will be rested and has a proper pre-season for the Euros if everything works to plan. He is not out of that.”

Meanwhile, Klopp believes the pressure is now off Virgil van Dijk after the defender ruled himself out of Euro 2020.

Pressure off Van Dijk, says Klopp

Van Dijk has been out of action since October with an ACL injury. He is making good progress in his recovery but is yet to get back on the pitch for Liverpool.

And on Wednesday the Netherlands man made it clear he would not play at the summer tournament.

“In this latest stage for myself, I have come to a decision that I had to make. Would I be involved in the Euros, yes or no?

“With everything that is going on, I feel physically it is the right decision that I’ve decided not to go to the Euros and to go into my last phase of rehab during the off-season,” said Van Dijk.

Klopp believes it it exactly the right call from the 29-year-old.

“An injury like that takes 11 months normally. The plan for us is that he starts pre-season for us but even then not sure. Euros were in absolutely wrong moment. When he is fit, he will be 100%,” said the Reds boss.

“The plan is he can start pre-season for us hopefully. We will not force it, but he will be 100% when he is back and the next big tournament for Holland is waiting. We have to be patient.” “When he overcame his worries then you can make some steps. He’s made big steps and got more positive. I never wanted to cut the Euros off but I always knew [it was tough]. The pressure is now off Virgil and he can focus on the right things at the right moment.”

