Klopp glad to close book on annoying media narrative

Jurgen Klopp was happy to put memories of Steven Gerrard’s slip against Chelsea in 2014 to bed, despite Andy Robertson comically losing his footing in Liverpool’s win.

Ahead of the game, much was made of Gerrard’s famous error five years ago – the last time Liverpool were genuinely in the title race – which ultimately cost them in their bid for a first ever Premier League trophy.

However, Liverpool weren’t looking back as they produced a confident performance to avenge the heartbreak of that loss in 2014. Mohamed Salah scored an excellent goal moments after Sadio Mane’s opener to give the Reds a 2-0 win.

There was, though, a laughable moment in the last 10 minutes of the game, as left-back Robertson lost his footing and gave the ball away. However, unlike Gerrard’s slip, it didn’t lead to a goal, so Klopp was happy to laugh it off.

“We can finally close the slipping book,” the Liverpool manager told Sky Sports. “Robbo slipped and nothing happened, so it’s not a Liverpool thing. Done.”

Klopp had lost his cool in the pre-match press conference when asked about the demons of 2014, insisting it was nothing to do with the current squad.

“If anyone want’s to talk to my players about what happened in 2014 please don’t,” said Klopp.

“We have to be positive and front footed how we’ve done it for the whole season.

“I’m not sure if that’s in anybody’s mind apart from yours.

“I heard about it of course but it is nothing to do with us. It’s a completely new story.

“It’s all about the game on Sunday and not about the past.

“Salah was there for Chelsea but we’ve changed it completely.

“Everything has changed, only the colours and names are the same.

“I didn’t think one second until I entered this room for 2014. Not one second.”

After the win, Klopp launced into a foul-mouthed rant to silence the “idiots” who will speak up if Liverpool miss out on the title this season. Read the full story here.

Get the latest personalised Reds products on our new TEAMtalk Liverpool shop!