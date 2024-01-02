Klopp grinning as Liverpool burst into the lead for classy Serie A star chased by Juventus

Liverpool are now leading the race to sign in-demand Genoa centre-mid Morten Frendrup this month, according to reports.

The Reds enjoyed a fantastic first half of the season and currently sit top of the Premier League table after 20 games.

Jurgen Klopp completely revamped his midfield in the summer but it’s no secret that he still wants to bring in one more player to bolster his options in the position.

A number of midfielders have been linked with a move to Anfield in recent weeks. As revealed by TEAMtalk, Real Madrid’s Federico Redondo is one player Klopp is keen on, for example.

Redondo is more of a player for the future, however, and wouldn’t necessarily slot into Liverpool’s starting XI straight away.

Now, it seems that the Merseyside giants are considering a swoop for Frendrup – who Serie A strugglers Genoa expect to lose either this month or at the end of the season.

Liverpool now leading the race for Serie A star

According to Italian outlet Tuttosport, Liverpool are ‘in the front row’ to sign Genoa star Frendrup this month.

It’s claimed that this is ‘bad news for Juventus,’ who are also said to be ‘tracking the development’ of the talented 22-year-old.

Frendrup cost Genoa less than €4m when signed from Danish side Brondby in the 2022 January window. He has since become one of their most important players – making 70 appearances in all competitions so far.

Operating generally as a defensive midfielder, Frendrup’s best attributes are tackling and interceptions.

He makes an average of four tackles per match – statistically making him one of the best tacklers in Serie A this season. He has also made four assists so far this term, but is yet to score in his 18 league appearances.

If he could continue that form in the Premier League, Frendrup could prove to be an excellent long-term addition for Liverpool.

As mentioned, Genoa fully expect to lose Frendrup in the near future, with his current contract set to expire in 2026.

With that in mind, it will be interesting to see if Liverpool do make a concrete bid for Frendrup in the coming weeks, as Tuttosport’s report suggests.

