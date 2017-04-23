Klopp had to say ‘a few words to the boys’ after loss to Palace

Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool were not at their best during a 2-1 loss at home to Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Sunday.

Philippe Coutinho had given the Reds the lead in the first-half before Palace scored twice through Christian Benteke to claim three vital points in their battle against relegation.

Klopp admits their performance wasn’t good enough and says he has made his feelings quite clear after the match.

“I had to say a few words to the boys,” said Klopp. “I know what everyone is saying, that we have to win it, do this and that. Crystal Palace are a good side but we dominated the game, that was clear. We had very good moments. It is not easy to create chance and chance and chance.

“Today it was a defeat and makes sense for me to say a few words. We were not at our best. We tried everything – changing systems – but it didn’t work that well because we had a bit of nerves. There are games to play and we will be ready.”