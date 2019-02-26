Klopp hammers Liverpool pair, as his foul-mouthed rant is revealed

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp reportedly tore into Jordan Henderson and Sadio Mane in a “furious dressing-room rant” after Liverpool’s 0-0 draw with Manchester United.

Klopp was apparently left fuming after Liverpool failed to take the three points against a United side who were hit by an extraordinary string of injury setbacks at Old Trafford.

Ander Herrera, Juan Mata and Jesse Lingard all went off with hamstring injuries, while Marcus Rashford played on whilst injured.

The goalless draw still saw the Reds return to the top of the table – by a point – but Klopp is understood to have been angry in the dressing room, before publicly claiming Sunday’s tussle was a “strange game”.

The Sun claims that Klopp “went ballistic” after Henderson appeared to ignore his manager’s handshake after being substituted for Xherdan Shaqiri with 18 minutes to go.

The England man marched past the Liverpool boss before Klopp called him back and the two exchanged words.

Klopp furious with Jordan Henderson today after he walked off the pictch without shaking the bosses hand What did we think of this? pic.twitter.com/alkwPI59HF — Anything Liverpool (@AnythingLFC_) February 24, 2019

The report claims Klopp told his side in the dressing room that they “need to learn how to cope with the pressure of a title challenge” and that it was the type of match “they needed to win”.

Klopp, who shook hands with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and mouthed “f***ing hell, what a s*** game” is also understood to have been “unhappy” with Sadio Mane, who was well marshalled by an organised United backline.

Liverpool’s lack of cutting edge in the final third was apparent as they managed just one shot on target as recorded their third draw in four Premier League matches to leave them just a point ahead of Man City.