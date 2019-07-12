Klopp has big decision as Milan make fresh contacts over Liverpool man

AC Milan have made fresh enquiries over the availability of Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren, according to reports in Italy.

The Serie A giants are keen to add a new centre-back this summer as they look for a new partner for Alessio Romagnoli, and Lovren has been identified as a possible target.

Recent reports have claimed that the Reds were looking to part ways with the 29-year-old, having agreed to sell the AC Milan target for £17.5million.

However, recent reports from Sky Sports News stated that Liverpool are ‘not looking to sell’ Lovren and have ‘not set an asking price’ for the Croatia international.

Now, reports from Italian outlet Tuttosport (via MilanNews.it) suggests that new contacts have been made over the former Southampton man.

The report states that the Rossoneri executives are ‘evaluating several defenders that could be useful to Marco Giampaolo’ and that there is a track which ‘leads to Lovren’.

Tuttosport goes on to add that fresh contacts were made with the player’s intermediaries on Thursday in an attempt to gauge whether a summer deal will be possible.

Lovren made just 11 starts in the Premier League last term as Joe Gomez and then Joel Matip partnered Virgil van Dijk at the hearts of the Reds’ defence.

