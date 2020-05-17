Klopp has Liverpool double swoop in sight to replace Lovren, Lallana

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is eyeing up a double swoop to bolster his squad for next season with a centre-back and a winger on his radar.

The Reds boss is scouring the market for a centre-back with Dejan Lovren expected to move on this summer and the German has reportedly set his sights on Real Sociedad central defender Diego Llorente.

La Razon, cited by Football Espana, report that Klopp is willing to pay the buyout clause for Llorente, which stands at €45million.

The right-footed centre-back is under contract until 2022, making 20 appearances this season and there is no suggestion that the Basque club are under any pressure to sell the 26-year-old, but if his buyout clause is met the player would be free to discuss a move.

And the lure of playing alongside Virgil van Dijk and a place in the Champions League may well be appealing for the Madrid-born defender.

Liverpool are also reportedly prepared to make their move for Sao Paulo youngster Gustavo Maia.

However, they are waiting on Barcelona, who have an option to sign the 19-year-old. According to Marca, via The Boot Room, Barca put down a £900,000 payment to secure his services, but the Catalan giants will need to pay another £3.2million before July 30 to secure Maia’s services.

AS reported in March that Barcelona bought the right to sign the talented youngster, but if they pass up the opportunity, Klopp is ready to make his move.

Tuttomercatoweb say Liverpool are seemingly primed to make their move to sign the player to give their attacking options more depth.

Adam Lallana is expected to walk away for free this summer and Klopp has the option of recalling Rhian Brewster and or adding another attacker to his squad.