Klopp has message for Liverpool stars in wake of £75m Van Dijk deal

Jurgen Klopp has urged Liverpool’s defenders to embrace, rather than feel threatened, by the club-record £75million arrival of Virgil van Dijk.

The Reds ended a six-month chase for the Holland defender by agreeing to pay Southampton an initial £75million in a deal that has raised eyebrows across the footballing world.

Van Dijk will sign what is expected to be a contract for “five or six years” on Monday – but his world-record fee for a defender has already placed an enormous question mark on Liverpool’s current centre-back options.

The likes of Dejan Lovren and Ragnar Klavan face their first test since Van Dijk’s official registration as a Liverpool player in the New Year’s Day clash at Burnley – and Klopp hopes his current crop will be inspired, rather than intimidated by the tall Dutchman’s signing.

“That’s part of professional football,” said Klopp when asked if his current defenders would be feeling the heat by Van Dijk’s arrival. “The really good players will always say that the challenge with other players for a position in the team will always help you.

“I don’t think the boys should be nervous. I couldn’t see anything like that. They don’t have any reason to be nervous because I’m really happy about the development of these players.

“But we have to obviously fight and battle with the biggest teams in world football, so we cannot go there with a group of 11 and being best friends every day.”

Van Dijk could make his Liverpool debut in Friday’s FA Cup third-round clash with Everton, though the player is more likely set to be held back for their next Premier League game, against Manchester City at Anfield, on Sunday January 14.

Want news and features on the Reds on your Facebook timeline? Like our dedicated Liverpool page.