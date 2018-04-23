Klopp, Henderson react to Mo Salah’s PFA awards win

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson admits the level of Mohamed Salah’s performances this season has taken even his team-mates by surprise.

The Egyptian forward was rewarded for a stunning first year at Anfield, which has so far yielded 41 goals in all competitions, by being crowned PFA Player of the Year on Sunday night.

Henderson said: “He came in during the summer, settled in really well during pre-season and straight away we knew we had a top player.

“He was amazing in training and during the pre-season games and has continued that form throughout the season.

“He’s been fantastic on and off the field.

“When he joined from Roma, we expected him to be good but he’s gone above and beyond that.”

Henderson added: “He keeps improving and getting better and better with every game. He’s more confident of course.

“The manager has helped him loads and the lads have helped him develop as well, but all the hard work is down to him.

“He’s in the gym all the time, improving his strength and works hard for the team. He’s getting his just rewards now.

“His goal tally speaks for itself. There are so many good players in the Premier League, it’s hard enough to get in the team of the year never mind win it.”

The England international insisted the standard of Salah’s performances this season deserved comparison with those of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo and backed his team-mate to improve yet further.

“He’s certainly up at that level this season,” Henderson said. “Messi and Ronaldo have done it at that level for 10 years plus, but Mo is good enough to stay at this level and keep improving.

“Definitely this season in terms of the way he’s played, the goals he’s scored and the impact he’s had on games, means he’s up there with the best.”

Liverpool tweeted their congratulations to Salah, posting a message which read: “Fully deserved.”

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp offered his congratulations to Salah.

He said in a video posted on the club Twitter feed: “It is really rare in football that you win as an individual, an individual trophy, because it is a team game. But in this, the team lives from personalities, from characters, from players.

“I am really happy that I had the opportunity to be your manager last year. And I think this award – you are voted from all the other players in all the leagues in England – is an unbelievable honour, so you can be really proud and your family can be really proud. On behalf of the LFC family, again congratulations.

“It was a fantastic ride so far, but you know we have still a few yards to go. With the best wishes for your future here at LFC, your manager.

“And now please grab the trophy and come home, we play on Tuesday.”

