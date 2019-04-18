Klopp hesitant over future of unsettled Liverpool starlet

Jurgen Klopp was reluctant to talk about Rafael Camacho’s future following Liverpool’s Champions League win over Porto.

The Portuguese youngster recently hit out at Klopp for playing him out of position at right-back, insisting he performs better in a more advanced role. Camacho was speaking out after scoring a hat-trick for the Reds’ U23 side.

His comments have led to a wave of transfer speculation regarding his future, with reports suggesting he would like to turn down a return to Sporting CP and move instead to fellow Premier League side Wolves.

Camacho could become the latest of several Portuguese stars to move to Molineux, potentially joining up with the likes of Ruben Neves, Joao Moutinho, Diogo Jota and Rui Patricio.

When asked about Camacho’s future last night, Klopp said: “Wonderful player, really good player, both-footed, very well-educated in Portugal and we gave him the next level.

“So really good player, but what he will do and where he wants to go or not, that’s nothing we speak about today.”

Camacho is under contract at Anfield until 2020, and recently turned down an offer of a five-year extension. He was refused the chance to leave Liverpool on loan in January, but has since played just twice for the first team.