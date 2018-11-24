Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp highlighted his side’s work rate and tactical approach as the most pleasing aspects of their 3-0 win at Watford.

Roberto Firmino ended his Premier League goal drought as the 10-man Reds maintained their unbeaten start at Vicarage Road.

The striker headed in late on to complete a 3-0 win and score his first top flight goal since September 15.

Trent Alexander-Arnold’s brilliant free-kick had made it 2-0 after Mohamed Salah opened the scoring after the break.

But Liverpool will be without Jordan Henderson for next weekend’s Merseyside derby with Everton after he was sent off for two bookings.

It was far from a vintage Liverpool performance but they remain unbeaten in 13 games and two points behind Premier League leaders Manchester City.

“I think it (the result) tells the story because we stayed stubborn, they defended and counter attacked so we had a few really good moments we didn’t score which is not a big problem if we stay on track,” Klopp told BBC Sport.

“How we closed down the game was just brilliant especially the third goal. The first goal was brilliant football and the free kick from Trent (Alexander-Arnold) was a dream. It was a good game against a good side.”

The former Dortmund boss highlighted his side’s work rate as the most pleasing aspect of the win.

“We only have difficult places to go to, and Watford is especially difficult. The points they have is no coincidence so coming here you are never allowed to take a win for granted. Work rate was brilliant, the tactics were good as it is always so difficult to find a solution to the defence.

“All these things we are working on and after an international break it is not easy to remember all of them.

“I saw it on the pitch but I couldn’t really see it so have no idea if it was (a penalty) or not. They were angry about it.

“It happens. Jordan Henderson was not happy about his mistake but what a guy he is. He has a heart like this so sometimes it leads you on the wrong path. We wanted to change him but we were a little bit too late!”