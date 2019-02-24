Klopp highlights the one catastrophe that cost Liverpool against Man Utd

Jurgen Klopp believes the injury suffered by Roberto Firmino in the first-half was a “catastrophe” that cost his team in their 0-0 draw against Manchester United.

The Reds failed to capitalise on United’s extraordinary string of injury setbacks, although the Reds did have one of their own when Firmino was taken off but Sunday’s intense goalless draw was enough to see Klopp’s men return to the Premier League summit.

The latest battle between English football’s two most successful clubs was a typically tense affair as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s in-form side looked to bolster their top-four chances and give their title-chasing rivals a bloody nose.

United’s trio of first-half injuries gave Liverpool the upper hand, yet the visitors failed to exploit those issues and had to make do with a point that puts them a point ahead of Manchester City and in control of the title race.

“It was a strange game,” Klopp told Sky Sports. “We started really well. All the injuries in the game obviously cost us rhythm. It happened to us with ‘Bobby’ and that was a catastrophe.

“United played with a completely new midfield and three up front. We lost our rhythm and couldn’t get it back.

“It was a game without a lot of highlights – it was intense. On days when United are beatable you have to do it and we didn’t do it.

“We have a point more and Wednesday is our next game.”