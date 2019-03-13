Klopp highlights two big Liverpool attributes after win over Bayern

Jurgen Klopp pointed towards Liverpool’s “power and size” after they disposed of Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

Virgil Van Dijk’s first Champions League goal helped Liverpool to a 3-1 Champions League victory over Bayern that secured a place in the quarter-finals.

The match, which followed a goalless first leg, was finely balanced after Joel Matip’s own goal had cancelled out Sadio Mane’s brilliant opener.

But Van Dijk, so influential in defence since his £75million signing, proved how valuable he can be at the other end with a towering far-post header for his third goal in four matches – more than he had scored in his previous 55 appearances.

It broke Bayern’s resistance and, as they went chasing the two goals they needed for victory, they were picked off with Mane’s late diving header ending a run of five Champions League defeats away from Anfield.

Klopp told BT Sport: “In a game like this you can never rest. It is absolutely deserved. It is so difficult to play here away at Bayern Munich.

“It is a big one. I am so proud of the boys. Jordan Henderson twisted his ankle. Hopefully it is not too serious. Making early changes is never a good time.

“The first goal, I will want to watch it back like 1,000 times! Defensively it was so good. We didn’t defend the way we do usually in the away games of the Champions League, but today we did.

“Virgil van Dijk gives organisation on set-pieces and he is dangerous. He is a massive threat. The size we have and the power we have… it was a big goal.

“In a game like this, there will be mistakes but you have to stay in the game. Control the moments you can control and stay in the game. The game didn’t look like Bayern ever outplayed us.

“We scored the other two and could have scored another one with that chance for Mohamed Salah.”