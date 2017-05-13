Klopp hints at new Liverpool role for Philippe Coutinho

Jurgen Klopp has strongly hinted he is ready to move Liverpool playmaker Philippe Coutinho back into a midfield three next season.

The Brazilian has been the subject of claims that he has agreed a move to Barcelona this summer, but Klopp appears very much determined to keep the player and is already planning on moving his talent into a deeper role next season.

Coutinho has featured in the left-side of Liverpool’s attack whenever he has played this season, but Coutinho – who operated in a midfield three alongside Steven Gerrard and Jordan Henderson during the latter stages of the 2013/14 season – could be set for a positional change.

“Can we work on different things with Phil? Yes of course,” Klopp said.

“He plays at the moment kind of wing ‘10’ but he can also play as a No 8. That is possible and maybe he will have more influence and we can involve another player on the wing.

“That would make us stronger for sure, having his creativity in the middle of the park. He would have to adapt to that.”

Klopp denied claims that Liverpool would sell Coutinho to Barcelona earlier this week and speaking once again about the Brazilian’s future, Klopp continued: “He is young, full of talent and I’m pretty sure he thinks he is in the right place.

“He really likes being here, it’s not like someone has to force him. His family really likes it too.”

Coutinho signed a new five-year deal at Liverpool earlier this season.

