Klopp hints at potential Liverpool future for forgotten man

Jurgen Klopp admits he is yet to make a “final decision” on the future of forgotten man Lazar Markovic.

Markovic was one of the big-money signings made by Brendan Rodgers in the wake of Luis Suarez’s sale to Barcelona.

However the winger, who cost Liverpool £20million from Barcelona, massively underwhelmed before spending last season on loan at Fenerbahce.

The 22-year-old was expect to leave Anfield this summer, but Klopp suggests he could yet stay.

“Everyone knows that Lazar is a very quick player but he was not at 100 per cent (in pre-season training) and there was some doubt as to how it would be,” he said.

“Since then he became better and better and he is in much better shape. He’s a good boy and works hard. At the end we will have to see how we will build our squad.

“We have time until August 31 or maybe something will happen earlier, or something will happen on the 31st or something will never happen.

“There is no final decision in this moment. We need all these players for the games and our training sessions and he is part of it.”