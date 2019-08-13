Klopp hints at starting spot for key Liverpool man in Super Cup

Liverpool have confirmed a 23-man squad for the UEFA Super Cup against Chelsea in Istanbul on Wednesday, with Sadio Mane tipped to start the game.

The Reds beat Norwich 4-1 in their Premier League opener on Friday, with Mane coming off the bench for the final 15 minutes of the game after his late return from the African Cup of Nations.

Jurgen Klopp’s men now face the Europa-League winning Blues and the Liverpool boss has hinted that Mane may return to the starting XI after naming his squad for the game.

“I think he would have been ready to start on Friday, but after five days and having two players on the pitch with pretty much no pre-season up front you have to look a little bit at how you can do it,” Klopp told the club’s official website.

“It’s not clear from the first second which three players you have to change, especially with them, which kills all your plans when the goalie leaves the pitch that early. So I think it was the right thing to do, but he’s for sure fresher now, fitter now, and yeah, he is ready.”

Mane will likely replace the in-form Divock Origi if he does start, while Adrian will continue in goal after Klopp confirmed that regular No. 1 Alisson will be out for ‘a few weeks’.

