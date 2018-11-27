Klopp hits back at critics of high profile Liverpool summer signing

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has leapt to the defence of summer signing Naby Keita ahead of the crunch Champions League tie against PSG.

The Reds are in Paris as they prepare to take on the Ligue 1 champions in a game which could go a long way to securing their place in the last 16 of the competition.

Keita has had a slow start to life in England but Klopp, speaking at his pre-match press conference, came out in defence of the Guinea international.

As quoted by James Pearce of the Liverpool Echo, Klopp hailed Keita, saying: “Naby is an outstanding player. His start was brilliant.

“He will be a massive player in the future for Liverpool, he is already. I am really happy to have him.

The 23-year-old has made just four starts in the league so far this season and has also been used five times from the bench.

Keita has also had his struggles with injury and Klopp will be hoping to have the former Leipzig star available for the upcoming festive period.