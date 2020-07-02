Frustrated Klopp hits back at questions of focus after Liverpool horror show

A tetchy Jurgen Klopp insisted that Liverpool’s loss to Manchester City was not down to a lack of focus after winning the Premier League title early.

Newly crowned champions Liverpool entered the pitch to a guard of honour, but in all honesty, it was they who were outclassed by their opponents.

Goals from Kevin De Bruyne, Raheem Sterling and Phil Foden gave City a three-goal lead at half-time. And it became 4-0 in the second half when Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain diverted the ball into his own net.

The result was not the way Liverpool wanted to begin their reign as Premier League champions. However, Klopp defended his team from questions of their approach to the game after a week of celebrations.

He responded to Sky Sports: “Is the game important to us? I saw a brilliant attitude.

“They were quicker than us in mind. We lacked fluidity. Against Man City you have massive problems.

“We had moments. We had chances, we didn’t use them. The result we have to take.

“If you want to lead this story in direction we were not focused, then do it. I liked my team’s attitude, you ask again. Isn’t it nice another team can be champions when Man City can play so well?

“Man City are incredible. I saw their season, they didn’t play a bad game.”