Klopp irked by bizarre press conference question

Jurgen Klopp branded his pre-Spartak press conference as a “waste of time” following a bizarre line of questioning.

All four teams in Group E stand on one point from their opening game as Liverpool drew 2-2 with Sevilla and Spartak drew 1-1 at Maribor.

Instead of being asked about his Liverpool side, Klopp instead was asked about a goal that Spartak recently conceded. And then Sky Sports journalist Bryan Swanson asked whether he loved his Liverpool players like Mauricio Pochettino loves Harry Kane.

Raising his eyebrows at the latter, Klopp responded: “I am really impressed that we are at a Champions League press conference talking about things like this.

“I really don’t understand the business anymore.”

After confusion with the translator, something which happened throughout, the German boss finally interjected: “I love Harry, too.”

He clarified: “Actually, that’s not important for Russia. It’s just an English thing. Pochettino loves Kane – and who do I love? That’s the question. It’s a waste of time.”

Klopp did manage to successfully answer a question about the Russian side’s star man Quincy Promes.

“[Promes] didn’t play in the last game because he was injured, but Quincy is a very good player,” he said. “He has speed, he is good in one-on-one situations.

“Of course that’s a weakness for each team – it is like we played the last three games without Sadio Mane, also a very good player.

“He is not the only good player in the Spartak team, but he is a very good one. It always affects performances, but we will not win because one player is out or Spartak will not win because one player is in.”