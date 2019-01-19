Jurgen Klopp insists there is nothing in speculation suggesting Philippe Coutinho could re-sign for Liverpool – and has also distanced the player from a move to Manchester United.

Coutinho is only a year into his contract at the Camp Nou following his £142million move from Liverpool last January, but there are already rumours he could be heading back to England with United.

Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo has recently claimed that United have contacted Coutinho’s agent to find out his transfer situation.

It has even been suggested that the Catalan giants would be willing to part with the former Inter Milan man in order to secure a stunning return for Neymar.

Liverpool have also been mentioned as suitors to re-sign their former star, amid reports Barca could look to sell the Brazilian back to the Reds for a fee of €100m (£88m).

However, Klopp has very quickly distanced Liverpool from claims they could re-sign the player.

“That is something I don’t want to talk about. I would not say it is a potential transfer or a likely one,” Klopp told the Liverpool Echo.

It was also put to Klopp about the possibility of Coutinho signing for their great rivals United, but the Reds boss was in no mood to entertain the speculation.

“Nothing to say. Whatever I say would open more stories and there is no story,” he insisted.

“Phil is at Barcelona and as I know he fits really well and everything is fine.”

