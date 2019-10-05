Klopp hopes his landlord Rodgers is given wonderful welcome

Brendan Rodgers is earning enough money from the rent Jurgen Klopp pays him without giving the Leicester manager any more favours when Liverpool host the Foxes on Saturday.

Third-placed Leicester pose a considerable threat to the Premier League leaders, even if much of the pre-match conversation has been about Rodgers’ return, with our regular Red Letter feature insisting the Northern Irishman deserves plenty of credit.

Klopp hopes the Northern Irishman gets a suitable welcome after almost winning the league with them in 2014.

“I hope from the fans the reception will be OK. From my side it’s fine. All the issues from a couple of years ago, when we started living in his house, are sorted,” said the manager, who currently rents Rodgers’ house in Formby,

“We love living there. We pay our rent for him, so I’m not sure he has to work but he still does. You’re welcome!

“He’s doing really well. I’m not surprised to be honest. I knew when I came (to Liverpool) that he was not the reason that things didn’t work out.

“And since then he did an incredible job at Celtic and then Leicester, rebuilding a lot of the players who were there before him. Good signings as well, and a brilliant team.

“The reception I think will be good, from my side and from the supporters as well, but it’s still not a friendly game and we want to make sure we are there to perform as well.”

A decisive factor in the outcome will be how they handle a resurgent Jamie Vardy, who has scored seven of Leicester’s last 11 goals against them in just nine appearances.

“It feels like if someone put a ball behind me now, Vardy would be there. He is always on the shoulder,” said Klopp.

“It’s not his only skill but he’s looking for these situations. We have to make sure these situations don’t happen that often.

“But in general he is incredible, for years already and if he gets the service he will be a proper threat.”

Striker Sadio Mane is well aware of Vardy’s threat, echoing the fears of his manager earlier this week.

“Vardy always scores so we have to make sure this game he will not score and we try to take all our chances – that will be the key,” said the Senegal international.

