Klopp optimistic Liverpool will no longer sell their best players

Jurgen Klopp admits Liverpool needs to stop being used as a stepping stone for players to go on to join the biggest clubs in Europe.

Much was expected of Klopp’s first summer transfer window as Liverpool manager, and while the Reds have failed to recruit many high-profile stars, the German has brought in six players at a cost of over £60million and also managed to get rid of some players who had fallen out of favour.

Liverpool face Barcelona in a friendly on Saturday, where they will come up against former star Luis Suarez, who almost fired the club to the 2013/14 title, before leaving for Spain in order to achieve his goals of domestic and European glory.

Over the last decade the likes of Xabi Alonso, Fernando Torres, Javier Mascherano and Raheem Sterling have chosen to leave Anfield for a better chance of winning trophies, and Klopp hopes to but a stop to the talent drain.

“Yes, I think we can do this. It’s one of the targets for the coming years,” he told the Liverpool Echo.

“There hasn’t been a successful team in world football who change their squad every year. You need to need your key players. That’s a very important thing.

“You have to create a situation where you are successful. A situation where everyone feels in a good way and we are strong enough and patient enough to keep them together.

“We say that same squad and consistency creates success. But on the other hand if you aren’t successful then people will say you need a complete change – that’s how people are. That doesn’t make much sense.

The German added: “I spoke before this transfer window about not needing to change a lot. We actually didn’t change too much but we have seven new players here. So in fact we changed a lot! Both statements are true.

“We’ve kept all of our key players and gave a few of our big talents the opportunity to play somewhere else because of the education they had at Liverpool. We want to be a club in the future for sure whose players don’t want to leave. That’s very important. But it will only be possible with success and the atmosphere we create in and around the club.”