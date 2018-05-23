Klopp hypothesises about Coutinho still being at Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp has suggested Liverpool would have a team of world-beaters had they managed to retain the services of Philippe Coutinho this season.

In three days time, the Reds will play in their first Champions League final for 11 years when they take on Real Madrid in Kiev – and much praise has been heaped upon Klopp’s side.

But Klopp believes Liverpool could have proved even more fearsome this season had they had a fully-fit Adam Lallana and retained Coutinho’s services. The Brazilian, of course, made a £142m switch to Barcelona in January.

Klopp has revealed that plans were in place to cope with Coutinho’s exit but he admits it would have been interesting to see the attacking midfielder remain until the end of the season.

“What do we do?” Klopp told Robbie Fowler in the Daily Mirror. “We brought in Naby Keita already, an outstanding player. We will bring in a couple more players and that will happen.

“But we had the quality of players already to finish the season higher.

“Think about the season we played without Lallana, and half a season without Coutinho. Two of the best players in the whole Premier League. They didn’t play on the pitch for us.

“Can you imagine Phil Coutinho still in the team?

“And we play with the three up front and Phil at eight – that would have been nice!”