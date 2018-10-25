Klopp: I have a simple message to ensure Liverpool qualify

Jurgen Klopp says he has given his players an easy formula to follow to ensure Liverpool make progress from their tough Champions League group.

The Reds were 4-0 victors over Red Star Belgrade on Wednesday evening, with the result putting Liverpool on top of Group C after the other game ended in a 2-2 draw between Paris St Germain and Napoli.

Klopp, who hopes the win will ensure the critics get off Mo Salah’s back, know two wins against Red Star are an absolute minimum requirement if the Reds are to qualify to the knockout stages.

He said: “It was just a good football game and they could finish the situations because we had the right movement in the right moment, we had the right passes, we had the right formation.

“You cannot win a game 4-0 if most of the things are not really good and tonight most of the things were really good.

“This group obviously stays exciting until the end, that was I thought pretty clear immediately after the draw, but you cannot do more than win your own games, and then the situation changes in your favour. That happens tonight but it doesn’t say too much about the group.”

Liverpool face Red Star Belgrade away in Serbia in their next game, with the match presenting a real opportunity for the Reds to stamp their mark on the group and leave Napoli and PSG to scrap it out for the final place.

Klopp, meanwhile, has picked out one Liverpool star for praise and has explained why he believes the best is yet to come.

