Klopp identifies major advantage Liverpool have over Real Madrid

Jurgen Klopp believes a chance to recharge his Liverpool players’ batteries could prove key in the Champions League final later this month.

Klopp’s side meet the two-time defending champions in Kiev on May 26, with Liverpool hoping to get their hands on the famous trophy for a British-high sixth time.

Liverpool play their final match before the Champions League final on Sunday against Brighton and Klopp says he and his players will go on a short break to “recharge the batteries” in the interim.

“The players will not be relaxed really, there will be hopefully moments when the boys can relax which is what they deserve and what they need,” Klopp said. “Rest is a great thing. For us it is good.

“We will do training, but it’s not a camp. It’s not like we will go there and train twice a day or three times a day. No.

“It’s to recharge the batteries. Then when we come home we have another week to prepare the game. We will prepare the game there [on the trip] as well. We have time together and stuff like that.

“Earlier we can analyse stuff, and there are a lot of things we can do then to get used to the situation.”

Liverpool have 13 days between their final Premier League game to the Champions League final, while Real Madrid have just a seven-day gap.

Assessing the difference, the German believes it could prove key.

“It’s a massive difference,” he added. “For the better? Yeah, for us, sure.”

Want news and features on the Reds on your Facebook timeline? Like our dedicated Liverpool page.