Klopp impressed as injuries force Liverpool to promote 16-year-old to senior squad

Liverpool have promoted a 16-year-old defender to first-team training after he impressed staff at the club, according to a report.

The Daily Mail claims that recent injuries to key defenders has forced the Reds to act and bump Ki-Jana Hoever up into training with the senior squad.

The 16-year-old moved to Anfield from Ajax over the summer, having joined the Amsterdam club from AZ Alkmaar’s youth setup back in 2014.

Hoever is highly rated, having become a Netherlands Under-16s international in recent times, and plays at right-back but can also be deployed as a centre-back.

Injuries to Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip and Joe Gomez has left Jurgen Klopp’s side a bit light at the back, presenting an opportunity for the teenager.

Klopp is understood to have been impressed by Hoever, who began playing for Liverpool’s Under 18s side under manager Barry Lewtas upon his arrival.

The Merseyside club reportedly beat Man City and Chelsea to his signature over the summer, and the defender has apparently shown good aerial ability as well as being comfortable with the ball at his feet.