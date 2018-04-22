Klopp unsure if Salah or other summer deal is Liverpool’s best buy

Jurgen Klopp has refused to stick a price tag on the head of Mohamed Salah after the Liverpool boss praised the Egyptian’s development at Anfield.

The former Chelsea man arrived on Merseyside in a bargain £36.9million move from Roma last summer and has completely exceeded expectations by blasting in 41 goals in an incredible first season.

Salah, now just six goals away from equalling Ian Rush’s record haul of 47 in a single season for the Reds, has already been linked as a target for Real Madrid this summer.

And a report on Saturday suggested Salah was also being eyed by Barcelona, with Lionel Messi keen to offer Liverpool a swap deal involving Ousmane Dembele.

Salah struck his 41st goal on Saturday as Liverpool surrendered a 2-0 lead to draw 2-2 at West Brom and Klopp was asked what fee the player would command if sold this summer.

However, the Reds boss was quick to dodge the question and chose instead to highlight the player’s progress at Anfield.

“What price Mo now? That’s not interesting,” Klopp said.

“He’s stepped up to make the next step in his development.

“At Roma, he was really, really good and it’s only because England has such a great league that you obviously don’t watch other leagues often enough!

“It’s clear he was really good at Roma and a very, very offensive midfield player. And he’s very cool in front of goal.”

Klopp insisted he was always confident Salah would do well at Anfield and when asked if he considered his signing a snip, he replied: “Is it a bargain? I don’t know but it’s the business.

“Which is the better business, to bring in Andy Robertson from Hull for a few million or doing that?

“That’s the business part of football. £37m or whatever it was, I’m not sure of the price, it was the market and other teams could have bought him.

“Is it that now he’s scored 40 goals, maybe we should pay £50m? You always take the risk that it doesn’t work.

“He’s a very good player and we hoped, we were pretty sure, it would work out, but we couldn’t be 100 per cent sure.”

