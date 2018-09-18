Jurgen Klopp was at his diplomatic best when asked to select who had the best strikeforce between Liverpool and Tuesday’s Champions League opponents, PSG.

Having ended last season playing the European champions they begin their Champions League campaign against another of the heavyweights when the big-spending Ligue 1 giants arrive at Anfield.

Liverpool’s front three of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane and PSG’s Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Edinson Cavani have amassed an incredible 199 goals between them since the start of last season.

The Reds trio are only one behind their continental counterparts on 99 but Klopp is aware of the quality his players will face at Anfield.

“I love my players, all of them, I wouldn’t change them but I watched Paris, I watched them last year and I watched them this year, and it is impressive,” he said when asked which of the trio were better.

“They are good, really good, not only for Paris, but Kylian Mbappe, come on, what a World Cup he played.

“And Neymar we all know about his quality. (Angel) Di Maria, maybe he didn’t have the best time at Man United but all the rest of his career was outstanding. Cavani, also an outstanding goal-scorer.

“In the preparation I have to make sure that we know about it. I know we are quite good but we have to respect them without getting afraid of them.”

Klopp has had plenty to say in the build-up to this match, having already suggested PSG have it far easier on a domestic basis than Liverpool do.

The Liverpool boss said: “We compete in the two toughest competitions in the world, the Premier League and Champions League. How can we say we don’t want that?

“That is what we do, that is what has brought us all together here — but there is not one second that is easy.”

PSG rested both Neymar and Kylian Mbappe on Friday night and Klopp has suggested Liverpool could never afford such a luxury.

“We will try to be ready for PSG. We try to prepare but they are really good, a very interesting football project, and they rested two key players on Friday night.

“People say you should win it this year because you reached the final last year — but come on . . . ”

Klopp was also asked if his players will afford Neymar, who has a reputation for diving, any special attention – while the Reds boss also had a hilarious analogy for how Liverpool used their Champions League run last season to attract their top targets this summer.

