Klopp in dreamland as Liverpool linked Real Madrid star drops major hint at Premier League switch

Liverpool target Federico Valverde has hinted that he would be open to joining a Premier League club should his playing time at Real Madrid diminish.

The 25-year-old is considered to be one of Europe’s top midfielders on his day but has fallen down the pecking order slightly since Jude Bellingham’s arrival at the Bernabeu.

Despite this, Valverde has still started four of Real Madrid’s five LaLiga matches so far, scoring a goal in their last match against Real Sociedad.

The Uruguay international joined Los Blancos in 2016. Overall, he has made 209 appearances in all competitions, scoring 19 goals and making 15 assists. In the process, he has helped his side to win nine major honours, including two league titles and the Champions League.

He is also versatile, with the ability to play as a centre-mid or as a winger on either flank.

With that in mind, Valverde could be exactly the kind of player Liverpool need to help them consistently challenge for titles again.

The Merseyside club are not alone in their interest for the talented Uruguayan, though.

Valverde drops hint on future

As previously reported by TEAMtalk, other Premier League clubs such as Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea and Arsenal are all interested in Valverde, as well as Liverpool.

In fact, Arsenal had the chance to sign the midfielder before he joined Real Madrid, but Arsene Wenger rejected the chance to bring him in for a small fee.

Other reports suggest that Valverde is now valued at around €100m (approx. £86.2m) by Los Blancos, so it would take a huge bid to bring him in.

Valverde has revealed, though, that should he see his playing time reduce at the Bernabeu, he will ‘look for another solution’

“Premier League offers? I have the possibility of playing for Real,” Valverde said in a recent interview.

“The day I don’t feel like that, I will probably look for another solution or Real itself will look for one for me.”

It is believed that Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp still holds an interest in Valverde despite signing Alexis Mac Allister, Wataru Endo and Dominik Szoboszlai this season. It will be interesting to see if the Reds make a bid for him when the transfer window re-opens.

If they don’t, Man City, Man Utd, Chelsea or Arsenal could try to swoop in for his signature.

