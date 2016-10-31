Klopp in foul-mouthed response to Coutinho & Clyne rumours

Jurgen Klopp has responded in now trademark fashion to rumours suggesting Liverpool duo Philippe Coutinho and Nathaniel Clyne are being tracked by Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Reports on Monday suggested the Reds were preparing a bumper new contract offer to Brazilian Coutinho to ward off claims that he fancied a move to Barcelona, while the player has also been mentioned as a possible target for Real Madrid.

Right-back Clyne, meanwhile, has, according to reports in the Spanish press, been eyed up by Barcelona as they seek a replacement for Aleix Vidal.

And when asked what he thought about the top European clubs hovering around his stars, Klopp offered a firm rebuttal to the storie.

“What can I say? It’s better that they talk about Real Madrid and Barcelona,” he said.

“How many matches have we played? Nine, ten? ****ing hell, nine matches and we talk about all this stuff.

“Do they want to get them in winter or the next window?

“Do they think they can buy Clyney in winter? Come on. It’s nice but not important.”

READ MORE: Monday’s transfer gossip in Rumour Mill