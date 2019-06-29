Klopp intervenes as Liverpool star stalls on offer of five-year deal

Jurgen Klopp was forced to interrupt a family holiday to make a personal request to a Liverpool star said to be having second thoughts over signing a new contract.

Divock Origi – a man who just a year ago Liverpool tried to offload – suddenly finds himself a man in demand, having played a huge part in the Reds’ success in the second half of the campaign, scoring priceless goals in the Champions League semi-finals and final against Barcelona and Tottenham respectively.

The 24-year-old currently has one year remaining on his contract at Anfield and although negotiations are underway over a new deal, he has been mentioned as a transfer target for LaLiga outfit Real Betis, who are reported to be prepping a £10m approach.

But Klopp is so determined to keep Origi at Anfield that it was reported this week that any offer for the player will not only be rejected, but the club are pushing ahead with plans to ensure the Belgium forward signs an extension to his contract.

According to Football Insider, Liverpool have tabled a new and improved five-year deal for Origi, which would both keep him at Anfield until summer 2024 and also guarantee him a boost in wages.

However, amid doubts in Origi’s mind that he should look to secure a move while his stock is high, it was claimed Klopp personally interjected while on a family holiday earlier this month in order to try and convince the player to sign on and to reassure him of his importance to the club.

The report now claims there is a confidence between the club and player that the deal will soon be signed and ensuring that their Champions League hero stays at Anfield.

Origi is behind Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane in the pecking order at Anfield, but could be afforded a chance to stake his claim for a regular shirt early next season with all three players currently on international duty with Egypt, Brazil and Senegal, respectively,and yet to take an extended break this summer.

Liverpool, meanwhile, will reportedly spend just £20m on new signings this summer, with the first of those – Sepp van den Berg – announced earlier this week.

