Jurgen Klopp admits he has no idea how long Dejan Lovren faces on the sidelines and has answered questions about whether Liverpool could use the January transfer window to sign a replacement.

The Reds saw one avenue to a trophy ended on Monday night as a 2-1 defeat to Wolves saw them exit the FA Cup at the third-round stage. Klopp fielded a young team in the match, but was quick to defend himself against claims he has little respect for the competition.

Liverpool started with Fabinho and Lovren in the centre of defence, but the Croatian limped off on six minutes clutching his hamstring as, leaving 16-year-old Ki-Jana Hoever to become the club’s youngest ever player in the FA Cup. Klopp was at least happy with his display and that of fellow youngsters Rafael Camacho and Curtis Jones.

While other centre-backs Joe Gomez and Joel Matip are closing in on their returns to action, Liverpool could face an issue at Brighton on Saturday with Virgil van Dijk also absent for the loss against Wolves with a minor issue.

When asked how long Lovren would be out for, Klopp responded: “I don’t know in this moment.”

On whether Liverpool could dip into the transfer market with their mounting injury list, Klopp continued: “Can you use the transfer market to make a solution for two weeks? It’s really difficult.

“I don’t know exactly with Dejan, obviously it’s a muscle, out of the blue.

“I asked around, but he wasn’t in the best mood at that moment.

“We cannot use him and him and him and Dejan was on the edge. It was just the wrong moment.

“I don’t see a solution for two weeks, unless the rules will completely change.”

