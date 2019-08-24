Klopp jokes about incredible Aubameyang’s only weakness

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has joked that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s only weakness is his “fashion sense”.

Aubameyang is expected to lead the Arsenal line this evening when Liverpool host Arsenal at Anfield and Klopp is no stranger to the Gabon forward.

Klopp was the man who took Aubameyang to Borussia Dortmund and then moved him into a no. 9 role when Robert Lewandowksi left the German club.

Klopp said, as cited by Goal: “It is four years since I worked with him. Everybody knows everything about everybody, that is how it is and there are no surprises.

“Auba has actually no real weaknesses apart from his fashion style!

“When we played them so far we could kind of defend him but it is never possible to do it 100 per cent properly because of the speed he has. It’s just difficult.

“We know that, we have to work with it, deal with it. We did it in the past, we have to do it again and create our own moments.”

Klopp says that Aubameyang’s move to Dortmund six years ago proved key in his development from a winger to a striker.

“He played as a winger at Saint-Etienne at that time, we needed a number nine because Robert Lewandowski was leaving us,” added Klopp.

“We thought long about it, then he came in and played on the wing. Later on we realised he is a really good central striker, a number nine as well.

“It was not immediate like this. He developed incredibly and became a goal machine and I have to say his finishing is incredible. Combine that with the speed and it is really interesting.”