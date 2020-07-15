Klopp aware of ‘really big’ Arsenal threat after making two changes

Jurgen Klopp admitted he was wary of getting hit on the counter-attack after making two changes to Wednesday night’s trip to Arsenal.

The Liverpool boss has restored Gunners old boy Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Trent Alexander-Arnold to his XI at Emirates Stadium.

Youngsters Curtis Jones and Neco Williams have been dropped to the bench, but Klopp was quick to highlight it was not because of their performances in the draw with Burnley.

Speaking exclusively to Liverpoolfc’s website, Klopp said: “I liked a lot of things in the last game and we’ve had one more day rest between games, which helps.

“We had really good options on the bench to change, so there’s always the chance to try to start with two or three players different from the last line-up and then you can bring them back and stuff like this. That’s one option, of course.

“We decided for this time for this option and we will start with pretty much a similar line-up [to Burnley]. We’ve made two changes – Curtis and Neco, both of the boys played brilliantly [against Burnley].

“Naby could have started easily, he is in really good shape. Ox has a dynamic we need against probably a back five.

“We need to be very lively, we should be as tuned as possible against Arsenal because protection will be essential because the counter-attacking threat is really big.

“It will be exciting. We just have to play football against a football-playing side; we will have to defend as well, but the biggest challenge will be to protect our own attacks because on the counter-attack they have an impressive set-up.”

