Klopp justifies shock team selection against Watford

Jurgen Klopp has justified his team selection against Watford tonight with a interview on the club’s website.

The German coach has picked Divock Origi in attack with Roberto Firmino missing from the squad due to the ankle problem he suffered at Manchester United last weekend.

The 23-year-old has made only one other start in the Premier League this season – the win at Burnley in Decemeber – and he has made just six league appearances all season.

“It makes sense,” Klopp told the club’s website.

“Div deserves it, like all the others we could have chosen would have deserved it because the training attitude is brilliant.

“It’s not good, of course, that Bobby isn’t available, but it’s always nice to give somebody else the next chance. That’s Div now; he has trained really well.

“That’s good for us, a good option for us. It changes a little bit the game, because Bobby is a very decisive and demanding player for us. We will see how that works out.”