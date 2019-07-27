Liverpool scouts have reportedly been asked to keep a watchful eye on Sporting Lisbon midfielder Idrissa Doumbia this coming season ahead of a possible future swoop for the Reds.

Jurgen Klopp has reportedly been in discussions with his scouting network about Doumbia after he impressed the Liverpool boss during a friendly this week.

The Reds drew 2-2 draw with the Primeira Liga side on Wednesday at Yankee Stadium in New York as Divock Origi and Georginio Wijnaldum got on the scoresheet.

Bruno Fernandes – another name linked with the likes of Liverpool and Manchester United – netted alongside Wendel for Sporting, who were impressive throughout.

But it appears though that Klopp was left smitten by 21-year-old midfielder Doumbia, who played in a deeper midfield role during Wednesday’s draw.

According to Record, the Liverpool boss has now subsequently added the Ivorian to his transfer wishlist, and while a move during the current window is deemed ‘unlikely’, the paper believes he could become a target for Liverpool ‘in the near future’.

Doumbia is yet to win international recognition with Ivory Coast, but is tipped for big things and Liverpoool’s reported interest in the star is only likely to raise his profile further.

Klopp admitted earlier this week that Liverpool aren’t done in the transfer market this summer – but that adding to their squad with players of genuine quality is proving difficult.

“We are still looking, but it will not be the (biggest) transfer window of LFC,” says Klopp. “It just will be a transfer window.

“We will see what we do, and if we haven’t done anything by the end it will be for different reasons.

“It’s about using this team. In the transfer window, you have to build a team that you think you want to go into the season with. But I have that team already.

“If we can bring somebody else in that makes it even better, we will see. But if not, this team is already there. And again we will have to find solutions at different moments.”

