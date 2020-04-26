Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has reportedly contacted Kylian Mbappe’s father in a bid to land the PSG forward this summer.

The Premier League champions in-waiting have long been linked with the France superstar, with Klopp making no secret of his admiration for the 21-year-old forward.

Now, reports in Mbappe’s homeland suggest the Reds are upping the ante regarding a sensational transfer, with Klopp himself making contact to sound out the logistics of a future deal.

According to Le10sport in France, Klopp has reached out to the player’s father, Wilfried Mbappe, with Liverpool in the market for a big name in case Sadio Mane departs for pastures new.

Still, any such move for Mbappe would almost certainly have to shatter the world record transfer fee, despite the current financial issues surrounding football – although one bizarre report recently stated that PSG could let his contract run down and leave for nothing.

The current record stands at the eye-watering £198million PSG paid to trigger Neymar’s release clause from Barcelona in 2017.

Figures around the £250m mark have been mooted for Mbappe, but the market has seemingly become diluted amid the coronavirus pandemic – with big names expected to move for lower fess.

As reported by Sportsmail, Liverpool did make contact with the representative of Mbappe in the summer of 2017, when the then Monaco star was preparing to make his first big move.

But such has been the rise of Liverpool in recent seasons, Klopp is now said to feel that the world’s best players see Anfield as the ultimate destination.

Meanwhile, Liverpool have been warned that they risk causing a rift in the ‘dressing room dynamic’ of both Mohamed Salah and the club as a whole if they sell his ‘best mate’ Dejan Lovren.

The Croatian international has slipped down the pecking order at Anfield since the mega money arrival of Virgil van Dijk 18 months ago.

The Dutch colossus has become the club’s undisputed number one first choice at centre-half, but it is either Joel Matip or Joe Gomez who are usually chosen to partner the 2019 Ballon d’Or runner up. Read more…