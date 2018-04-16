Klopp labels Salah greedy as Reds boss discusses race for Golden Boot

Jurgen Klopp insists Liverpool have benefitted from Mohamed Salah’s greed this season as the Reds boss made light of the Egyptian’s race to win the Premier League’s Golden Boot.

Salah’s personal dual to deny Harry Kane a third successive golden boot was brought into sharper focus after the Tottenham forward was controversially awarded Spurs’ second goal against Stoke last weekend.

They had appealed the Premier League Match Centre’s call to hand Christian Eriksen the goal, with Kane arguing the Dane’s free-kick had brushed his shoulder, and the overturning of the decision prompted Salah to respond with surprise on social media.

Asked about his leading scorer possibly being distracted by the prospect of that personal accolade, Klopp added: “We need his greed, we need him to want to score and to be greedy. This is a good thing.

“Weeks ago I said to Mo after a game, ‘That’s a situation where you have to pass’. Sometimes it’s so obvious that he knows it.

“He is not distracted or whatever about the golden boot; he wants to have it like he wants us to be successful.

“If he gets the golden boot it’s pretty likely that we are successful, so no problem with that.”

