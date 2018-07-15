Klopp laughs at Lovren – but then backs Liverpool man’s big boast

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has seconded the huge claims Dejan Lovren made about himself earlier this week.

The Croatia centre-back helped shackle Harry Kane on Wednesday night as Croatia edged past England 2-1 after extra-time to reach the World Cup final.

And after the match, Lovren claimed his displays in Russia have shown him to be one of the world’s best central defenders.

The Liverpool man said: “Without being arrogant I think I have (been proved to be one of the best defenders in the world). Definitely.”

And while those claims were greeted with disbelief in some quarters, even Klopp allowed himself a chuckle, before backing up his defender’s boast.

“It would be better if somebody else would say that and not Dejan – but actually he’s right,” said the German.

“People don’t think about that but if you go into detail it’s not a big surprise Croatia are where they are.

“They don’t have world class full-backs, but in the end they don’t concede.

“They are offensive in the midfield with (Ivan) Rakitic, (Marcelo) Brozovic, (Luka) Modric, so somebody needs to fix all that. Dejan is a big part of that.

“He was for us in the Champions League final, three years ago he was in the Europa League final, yes he didn’t win that.

“In the Champions League final, I didn’t see two better centre halves than him – only more ruthless. That’s the thing.

“For me it’s no surprise. He played a really good World Cup, but to do it consistently is more important.

“We will work together for a long time, so I will have the opportunity to help him. Next time I will say it (he is one of the world’s best defenders)!”

