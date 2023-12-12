Klopp launches incredible dig at two Chelsea players Liverpool are ecstatic they did not sign

Jurgen Klopp savaged a pair of Chelsea midfielders when admitting Liverpool are extremely fortunate the duo did not come to Anfield.

Liverpool and Chelsea twice went head-to-head in the summer transfer window. The Reds were in the midst of a sweeping midfield rebuild, while the Blues were once again splashing their cash on younger players they believed have huge upsides.

The two clubs converged on Brighton’s Moises Caicedo and Liverpool actually had a club-record £110m bid accepted.

However, Brighton left the door open for Chelsea to make an improved offer and Todd Boehly and co did not hesitate to table a British record bid worth £115m (inc. add-ons).

Caicedo, 22, only had eyes for Chelsea and with the Blues serving up the highest bid anyway, a move to the capital took shape.

Liverpool then reignited their interest in Southampton’s Romeo Lavia. But it was a similar story regarding the Belgian who like Caicedo, favoured Chelsea over Liverpool.

Lavia completed a £58m (inc. add-ons) move shortly after, with Liverpool ultimately going on to sign Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch instead.

Now, in a stunning and direct reference to the Chelsea pair, Liverpool boss Klopp claimed he’s incredibly fortunate to miss out on Caicedo and Lavia.

Klopp was speaking at a test event for the opening of Liverpool’s redeveloped Anfield Road Stand on Monday night. The German engaged in a Q&A while on the pitch and it’s there where the remarkable comments came.

“My god, were we lucky” – Klopp

Klopp said (as quoted by the Daily Mail): “The summer we had a few strange things happen in the transfer market but here, between us, I can say, ‘My god, were we lucky, eh?’.

“We didn’t know that in that moment and it didn’t feel like it in that moment, but yeah, I’m really happy that it worked out, but you never know before.”

The Reds boss added: “We obviously realised that other central defensive midfielders don’t want to join Liverpool, you see what happens, and then we found [Wataru] Endo. He’s an exceptional player.”

Are Klopp’s comments fair or just sour grapes?

Chelsea currently sit 12th in the table and but for Everton’s 10-point deduction, would be a place lower.

Liverpool, meanwhile, sit top of the tree and with their revamped midfield, are once again genuine title challengers.

It’s far too simplistic to say Caicedo and Lavia are bad signings, though it is fair to say they’ve not looked value for money so far.

Caicedo has established himself as a regular starter but Chelsea boast just the joint-eleventh best defensive record this season with 26 goals conceded.

Caicedo’s primarily role is to shield the defence and he’s struggled to achieve this objective so far. Caicedo is also yet to register a single goal or assist for the Blues.

While attacking returns are not what holding midfielders should be judged by, it’s important to note the comparable options at Man City and Arsenal are contributing in the final third.

Rodri has scored three and provided three assists in the Premier League this season. Rice has also scored three times, with his latest against Luton a 97th-minute winner. Even Endo has opened his domestic account for Liverpool despite racking up just 354 minutes of action in the league.

Lavia, meanwhile, is yet to make a single Chelsea appearance amid his ongoing recovery from an ankle injury.

