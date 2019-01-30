Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has leapt to the defence of star man Mo Salah, insisting that he is not intentionally diving to win penalties.

The Egypt international has come under scrutiny in recent weeks, with accusations that he went down too easily against both Brighton and Crystal Palace.

Salah also despatched spot kicks against both Arsenal and Newcastle, but Klopp has insisted that he has not spoken to him about his actions.

“This is the first situation where he went down without [a penalty] and you speak about all the other situations as well?” Klopp said.

“The other situations there is nothing to talk about – it is a penalty, done. If this is the first then why do we talk about?

“There are other situations, much more obvious situations, that we don’t talk about and nobody is talking about because it’s not [Manchester] City, it’s not [Manchester] United, it’s not Liverpool, it’s not Arsenal or it’s not Chelsea. All the others can do it from time to time and nobody really talks about it. It’s all fine.

“All the penalties against him [Salah] were penalties but people handle it like it was halfway diving – it was not. We don’t need blood for a foul in football. That’s all I will say about it. No, I didn’t speak to him about it.”

Get the latest personalised Reds products on our new TEAMtalk Liverpool shop!