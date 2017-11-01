Klopp launches passionate defence of ‘dynamite’ Liverpool star

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has defended his decision to sign Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain amid more criticism of the summer arrival from Arsenal.

The England midfielder moved to Anfield in a £35million deadline day move from the Gunners, but Liverpool are yet to see a return for their investment, with some observers claiming the player was a waste of money.

But ahead of their Champions League clash with Maribor at Anfield on Wednesday evening, Klopp has picked out Oxlade-Chamberlain for special praise.

“I do want to specifically mention Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain,” he wrote in ‘This is Anfield’.

“He has shown his class each and every time he has had the opportunity on the pitch and the weekend [against Huddersfield] was another example of this.

“He is like dynamite when he comes on; aggressive in the most positive way. Front foot always, looking to attack and create.”

Klopp believes Oxlade-Chamberlain may need to have more confidence in his own ability, but accepts that will come the more he plays for Liverpool.

“These performances come because of how good his attitude is in training at Melwood. He has the highest quality in everything he does; sometimes I think he is the last to realise this,” he added.

“I am sure he is greedy for more starting selections and of course that opportunity will come. He is very much in the infancy of his Liverpool life, but the ‘world’ in 2017 doesn’t always allow for patience.

“He is doing everything right in this moment and because of this I know he will be a big success for us.”